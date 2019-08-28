A&M Transportation Institute offers online resources for Thursday game traffic

A 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday night means big changes for people driving and parking on the Texas A&M University campus. The day before the big game, Tim Lomax and Madison Metsger-Galarza with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about some resources people can use to avoid heavy traffic.

"We're asking folks to do the usual stuff; plan ahead, allow some extra time, and if you're in the community not going to the game, try to stay off of Wellborn Road. It's going to be pretty messed up," said Tim Lomax with the Transportation Institute.

Staff at the A&M Transportation Institute have created the Football Thursday website to provide resources and information about parking, bus routes, and more. A link is provided in the related links section of this page.

There is also a game day app called Destination Aggieland, which people can also use to navigate the area. University staff call it a "one-stop shop" for game days and special events. The Destination Aggieland app is available in the Apple Apps and Google Play Stores.