University Drive jaywalking prevention project begins by putting up signs

Texas A&M Transportation Institute and the City of College Station joined forces in December to put a stop to jaywalking at a busy intersection.

At the University Drive and South College/Bizzell intersections, they have begun their next phase of the project by putting up signs.

“We’re starting to make sure that everyone knows to stay on the crosswalk,” said Texas A&M Transportation’s Regents Fellow Tim Lomax. “So we have ‘Cross Only on the Crosswalk’ signs, and we’ve also extended the crosswalk time a little bit.”

Lomax said since the signs have been put up, they’ve noticed fewer people jaywalking. They will also be adding clings that are placed on the sidewalk, reminding people of the correct way to cross.

“The next step is to try and get the word out,” said Lomax. “We need to tell people what we want them to do, not just put signs up.”

Lomax said once the students return, there will be a two week grace period before local law enforcement starts ticketing.