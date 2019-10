A&M United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat event this weekend.

On Sunday, October 27 starting at 4:00 p.m. there will be costume contests, games, a chili cook-off and hotdogs, all followed by a community-wide worship service at 6:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed up with a bag to collect treats.

For more information, visit am-umc.org/fallfestival.