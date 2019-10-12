A&M University System breaks ground on newest addition to RELLIS Campus

Texas A&M University System broke ground on the Bush Combat Development Complex, the new home of the Army Futures Command Research Center Saturday.

State Representatives and members of the US Army gathered at the RELLIS campus for the groundbreaking and naming ceremony.

A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp says it was an honor to name the center after the 41st president.

"We are very proud to name this after the most popular person to ever walk the grounds of Texas A&M, and that’s President Bush,” said Sharp.

The $130 million dollar complex will be the main research center for the US Army.

Members of the system say it is a new chapter for innovation and military research. A chapter focused on the future of our country.

"This is not about soldiers serving today. This is about making sure our children and our grandkids have the same advantages the same rights the same privileges that we enjoy today,” said US Army Futures Command Center General John Michael Murray.

Soldiers from Fort Bend will also work closely with the researchers to help streamline the new technology quicker to those who would be using it.

The new research facility will focus on hypersonic weapons and laser testing, spending billions on materials they hope to never have to use.

"If something happens, which is what you have to be prepared for, our sons, our daughters, our future military will have the materials that they absolutely require to win, because winning matters and to bring soldiers home safely,” said Gen. Murray.

The system says the Bush Combat Development Complex is set to open June 2021.

