A&M VET deployed to East Texas to help with Imelda flooding

Members of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) were heading to East Texas Friday morning assist with Imelda flooding.

Twenty-one VET members will be joined by three agents from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in providing veterinary medical assistance in Chambers County, where flooding is reportedly worse than it was during Hurricane Harvey.

There, the team will assist in caring for animals evacuated to an emergency shelter and anticipate doing field-based work as flood waters begin to recede.

"These are counties that we worked a lot in Harvey so we have a lot of friends and people we know over there," said Dr.Deb Zoran with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. "It's really sad that this is happening again but we know the way of the land."

The VET is anticipating additional requests for assistance following Governor Greg Abbott declaring a state of emergency in 13 counties.

There is no timetable of how long they will be deployed.

The team just got back Thursday from Cameron County in South Texas where more than 270 animals were seized from a warehouse.