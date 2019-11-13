Texas A&M announces events to commemorate Bonfire collapse 20 years ago

Aggies will gather at the Bonfire Memorial on the campus of Texas A&M University on Monday, Nov. 18 at 2:42 a.m. to honor the 20th remembrance.

The ceremony will honor 11 students and one former student who died from injuries sustained when the structure collapsed while nearing the end of construction Nov. 18, 1999. Twenty-seven Aggies were injured in the collapse.

The Bonfire Memorial recently completed a months-long enhancement project, making the grounds more accessible with upgraded walkways.

A virtual tour of the memorial is available online.

Additional campus recognitions include:

A moment of remembrance during Midnight Yell practice Friday, Nov. 15 at Kyle Field.

An on-field recognition of a few members of the 1999 Aggie football team that credited the “Bonfire 12” for its historic victory over the Texas Longhorns.

Aggie football players will wear a 20-year remembrance helmet sticker Saturday, Nov. 16 during its game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a moment of silence preceding the matchup.