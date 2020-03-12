A&M cancels classes, resumes online only

Texas A&M University has canceled classes for the week of Mar. 16-20. This time will be used to enable faculty, staff and student leaders to continue coordinated planning for the remainder of the semester. The university will remain open to those who choose to be on campus.

Classes will resume online only on Mar. 23. In the coming weeks, a decision about holding final exams in-person and commencement will be made.

Some of the additional protocols include:

-Dorms will remain open with additional CDC precautions in place for cleaning.

-Dining options will also remain open.

-Transportation will remain on the break schedule.

-Campus community meetings and events are now restricted to less than 50 participants.

-No undergraduate or graduate on-campus recruiting or campus tours will take place through Apr. 3

