A&M economist: Netflix under-performing, possibly losing the 'streaming war'

Are you considering dropping Netflix from your ever-increasing list of streaming service charges?

You’re not alone.

“It’s been an amazing story,” said Dennis Jansen, an economics professor at Texas A&M University and director of the Private Enterprise Research Center.

But Jansen says there’s a problem: up until 2018, Netflix was growing, not anymore. The streaming service market is saturated, and Netflix might not win the war.

“They're doing great in a certain sense: their market cap is high and their stock value is high--they're a very valuable company,” said Jansen. “But their value is not increasing. The value is not increasing as much as the S&P 500 or even Disney or Amazon."

