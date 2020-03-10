A&M economist discusses oil prices and Coronavirus

Dennis Jansen, director of the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center, says the decline in oil prices during the coronavirus outbreak is “largely a coincidence.”

However, Jansen says it’s a coincidence that is exacerbating the negative effects of the outbreak on the stock market—particularly for the Texas oil and gas industry.

“They’ll stop drilling, and when they stop drilling, people that are working in the industry will be laid off,” said Jansen. “Oil supply companies will see a decline in demand for their products. Oil companies…their reserves have fallen in value by about half. Some companies will have trouble repaying their debt, and most importantly, around here—at least to Texas A&M, state tax revenues are likely to decline."

Jansen is also quick to put the stock market decline in the context of recent history.

“The decline in the stock market—while it’s been precipitous, about a 15% percent decline since that peak earlier in February—it still is far from the lowest,” said Jansen. “The S&P is up a lot since 2008.”

