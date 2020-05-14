A&M epidemiologist: Comprehensive testing, early detection is highly valuable

Texas A&M University epidemiologist Rebecca Fischer says reopening our local economy isn't wrong necessarily--but it doesn't mean the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

Fischer explained on First News at Four that even though Texas is moving away from shelter-in-place policies, the fight against the virus is not over. It merely becomes trickier to wage the war.

"The absolute most important thing we need before we go into the next phase is to break the cycle of transmission," said Fischer.

Fischer refers to 'the cycle' as the way that people are infected and in turn infect those around them. She says this is something that scientists are still trying to fully understand about COVID-19.

However, Fischer says breaking the cycle can be more effectively accomplished through two necessary components: comprehensive testing and early detection.

If researchers develop tools to catch carriers before they begin to show symptoms then they will be able to isolate cases and effectively stop the spread, according to Fischer. Unfortunately, that is easier said than done.

"Comprehensive testing is difficult when you don't have the necessary supplies to test just the sick people," said Fischer.

Fischer says that until there is a vaccine or widespread treatment, there will always be a risk. It's just up to the politicians and scientists to collaborate on a plan that effectively manages the risk of outbreaks with reviving the economy.