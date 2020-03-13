A&M epidemiologist expects COVID-19 cases to increase swiftly

COVID-19 cases are spreading across the nation rapidly so First News at Four is talking with Rebecca Fischer an epidemiologist at Texas A&M to discuss what to expect as the virus spreads.

Fischer broke down where the virus currently stands and how researchers and scientists are working to track and project the coming days.

As always, she recommends frequent handwashing.

But Fischer added that new steps like social distancing, crowd deterrence and frequent disinfecting are necessary steps to slow the spread.

"Flattening that curve and making those numbers plateau depends on us as individuals," Fischer says, "it's really our hand hygiene and remaining safe distances from other people that will slow the spread."

For the complete interview and access to the plethora of information Fischer provides, watch the complete interview in the player above.