A&M epidemiologist says phased economic re-opening is the "right move"

"There are signs across the country that we're passing the peak."

That's the way our conversation with Rebecca Fischer, an epidemiologist and biostatistician with Texas A&M University, began.

She wouldn't commit to saying we are past the peak, but we are at a plateau.

"We're not going to move up the peak much longer," Fischer says.

But she says more testing will mean more positive cases.

As we gain more testing capabilities and begin to open our economy, a rise in cases is inevitable, Fischer explains.

But she says phased re-opening is the right path forward.

"I'm very happy Governor Abbott is re-opening the economy in phases," Fischer admitted.

She says it's the next logical step forward in the fight against COVID-19.

"We'll obviously see somewhat of a rise in cases," Fischer laments, "but it's expected and we'll handle it."

