A&M global energy expert on Iran conflict and the Texas oil industry

President Donald Trump authorized a drone strike that killed a top Iranian military general that the United States has labeled a terrorist.

Now, global politics experts are musing on the aftermath of this action as Americans await potential retaliation.

Eric Lewis is a global energy researcher and assistant professor at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service. He notes that while the U.S. doesn’t import any oil directly from Iran, there is another effect this escalating conflict could have.

“What's really important is that Iran has control of the Straits of Hormuz,” said Lewis, referring to the narrow waters that connect the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. About 20% of the oil production from places like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, and Iran are shipped through that channel.

“So really, one of the big energy implications is really what is going to happen because of this tension… the ability for these other countries who are big oil producers to ship out their oil,” said Lewis.

If that threat pans out, Lewis says the U.S. will likely turn to its own oil reserves and producers, including many in Texas.

“If the price of oil did go up, there's potentially quite a bit of oil in the U.S. that we could start extracting,” Lewis said. “When conflict like this comes up, there's a lot of uncertainty about what's going to happen in the future... Firms, like oil-producing firms in Texas, often are going to wait and get that uncertainty resolved before they do a lot of drilling.”

