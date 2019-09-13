A&M health care expert breaks down Democratic debate

Health care was the buzz topic of Thursday’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Houston.

“Pretty much the first 45 minutes of the debate,” said Timothy Callaghan, a health care policy researcher and professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health.

Callaghan describes the various candidates’ plans as falling into three “buckets”:

1. The “Medicare for All” plan proposed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders

2. The “Medicare for All” including private insurers plan proposed by Sen. Kamala Harris

3. The Affordable Care Act plus a public option proposed by former Vice President Joe Biden

See the video player above for Callaghan’s expert breakdown of each plan, including which one is the most feasible to implement in the United States.

