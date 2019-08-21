A&M looking at the future of beef herd health during AgriLife event

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension's Brazos County Office is hosting a big event for beef producers.

The course will be on Thursday, September 19 at the A&M Beef Center on the College Station campus. The event is three hours long beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Presentations will be given by the Animal Science Department. Organizers will explain how they are changing things up with their herd.

"They're going to talk about where they were [and] where they're going, what breeds they're going to be using. We're going to talk about herd health and traceability of our animals," said AgriLife's Dusty Tittle. "The whole evening is focused on beef production and what commercial people...can do to improve their profitability through management or health issues and everything from that nature."

The event is free, organizers ask that those attending RSVP beforehand. The event will include a barbecue dinner.