A&M makes online game for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

It is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Texas A&M is doing something fun to remind you why it's important.

Bobby Bernshausen was on BVTM Tuesday to talk about the "Aggie Cybersecurity Circus".

It is an online game that consists of various carnival games to quiz players on cybersecurity.

A live carnival will happen on Wednesday, October 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Texas A&M's Help Desk Central.

Everyone can play the game for fun. Texas A&M faculty, staff and students can get coupons for free food.

A link to the online game is in the Related Links section.

