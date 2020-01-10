A&M military strategist discusses latest in Middle East, balance of U.S. powers

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the War Powers Resolution as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s actions against Iran. Democrats and several Republicans voted in favor of the measure.

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Kim Field, who is the executive director of the Albritton Center for Grand Strategy at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service, says this recent news brings up a debate as old as our nation itself.

“Article I of the Constitution gives power to the Congress to declare war; Article II gives power to the president as Commander in Chief,” said Field. “And that’s it.”

Because of the relative ambiguity of the founding documents, Field said, “This debate about the balance of power between the legislative and executive branch has been going on for a while.”

Field also points out that Pres. Trump’s predecessor former President Barack Obama conducted dozens of drone strikes killing targets and sometimes civilians. So why is Congress taking this action against President Trump’s policy?

“It’s a matter of scale,” said Field. “We’ve killed many number twos, number ones, of these violent extremist organizations who do not belong to a particular state,” said Field. “General Soleimani was a bit different; he was an official of the Iranian government.”

Field, along with many of her colleagues in the study of military strategy, says this particular attack “puts us at risk of actually being embroiled in a war with another country—a full-out war with another country,” and that’s the difference.

While the stakes are high in this particular case, Field says it is a debate worth having.

“Everybody is well-intentioned; everybody is smart,” said Field. “There’s just a real, genuine debate among those who say that you cannot tie the hands of the executive branch—the Pentagon, the president, the Department of State—and those who say, ‘Wait a minute: you’ve got to consult the American people before you take any chance at all of getting us embroiled in another war'."

For the full conversation, see the video player above.

