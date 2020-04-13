Aggies offering free virtual tutoring to local grade school students

An organization at Texas A&M University is offering free tutoring for students in Brazos County.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers set up the program to offer some help to local students and parents.

“As students, we all value the importance of education and we want to help others who may be struggling with their education and help them out,” said Russell Pinheiro, Texas A&M University’s Society of Petroleum Engineers Director of Affairs.

Pinheiro says there are more than 160 students from all different majors who are volunteering in order to help the students with a variety of subjects.

The service is completely free and available for elementary and middle school students in Brazos County.

“We will be using Google hangouts so the students can show whatever problems they have difficulty with. They can look at it and provide some steps to help solve it,” said Pinheiro.

College Station residents Jamie and Kevin Crenshaw have four kids ranging from first grade up to seventh grade. They say teaching at home has not been what they expected.

“It turns out most of their assignments need one-on-one time, and with four kids, we don’t have enough time to make this happen,” said Kevin.

Both parents work and say it is difficult to do that and give every single kid the one-on-one time for each assignment.

It’s that one-on-one time that will be provided by these Aggie students that the Crenshaws say would help.

All of the tutors are child protective training certified and will offer tutoring for 30 minutes up to two hours.

For more information, or how to sign up, click here.

