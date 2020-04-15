A&M pandemic expert: ‘This virus is going to be with us for several years’

As state and federal leaders begin to plan the reopening of respective economies, a Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service pandemic researcher is warning that reopening the country too soon will exacerbate a reality already in the works: “I do think that this virus is going to be with us for several years.”

Those are the words of Christine Blackburn, deputy director of the Pandemic Preparedness and Biosecurity Policy Program. “I think it’s going to be a very long time before we get back to normal, to anything that’s close to what we think of as normal now,” she expanded. “But hopefully we get back to a new normal because I do think that this virus is going to be with us for several years.”

Blackburn is clear that she thinks May 1 is too early to begin reopening the country because the United States is still seeing increasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

“I don’t think you can talk about reopening the economy until you start to see some of these numbers—particularly the numbers of people being hospitalized—decrease for about 10-14 days,” said Blackburn.

Furthermore, Blackburn says that ideally, there would be more and more effective testing before the country is “reopened” too.

“Not only would we be able to test everyone, but we would have tests that are effective and are giving us a high rate of confidence that people who are tested positive are positive and people who are tested negative are negative,” Blackburn said. As for a vaccine, Blackburn echoes public health officials who say that’s still 12-18 months away.

Blackburn has said before and reiterates that she—along with the CDC—believes the U.S. will see a fall-winter resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Reopening the country “too soon” would only cause that to be worse, she says.

“If the virus is still circulating around, especially if it’s still circulating at a high rate, which it is doing in a lot of places right now, letting people move around at that time just means that they’re going to come into contact with the virus, and all of the things we were doing with social distancing won’t matter at that point because there will be another surge in infections,” said Blackburn. “Finding the right time to reopen the economy and finding that balance… We need to make sure we get that right so when we’re reopening the economy we aren’t just haven’t a surge in infections and overwhelming our healthcare systems.”

