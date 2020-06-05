A&M pandemic specialist: Continuing the re-opening process is the right move

If you ask the director of the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service's pandemic and biosecurity program, Gerald Parker, whether or not Texas should continue the re-opening process, he'll say yes.

But Parker puts an asterisk on that answer.

"We can't get complacent," Parker said on First News at Four.

Parker warns that relaxed social distancing guidelines could lull people into a sense of complacency.

"We need to keep observing social distancing," Parker said, "like staying six feet apart, sanitizing our hands, and keeping large crowds to a minimum."

Parker calls this complacency his biggest concern, although he does say that re-opening Texas for business is a good move.

"We cannot stay sheltered in place and have our economy almost completely shut down; that is causing many other impacts as well, to medical and public health," said Parker. "People are having to forego other medical procedures. Childhood immunizations are dropping. Those are starting to cause problems. We know a lot more about the virus now, and we know a lot more about how we can move forward in a safe and responsible way to mitigate our risk."

As to what a "second wave" could potentially look like, Parker says it's unclear at this point.

"On the immediate horizon, it may be better to think of it as a slow burn," said Parker. "The preparedness plans do incorporate and anticipate that we will see a spike in cases in our community. It’s only natural as we begin to get out into the community."

For the full conversation, see the video player above.