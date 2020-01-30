A&M players decline to press charges against Tennessee fan who made death threats

Twitter has suspended the account of a disgruntled University of Tennessee fan who made several death threats to members of the Texas A&M men's basketball team.

The online threats were immediately reported to authorities in Knoxville and a spokesperson for the University of Tennessee said they were made aware of the comments following A&M's win over the Vols in Tuesday's matchup.

"Out of caution, we were made aware and confirmed that the Twitter poster was not affiliated with UT. We escorted the A&M team to the airport and saw them safely on the plane to return home," said University of Tennessee Public Information Officer Lola Alapo.

Screenshots of two posts made about an hour apart Tuesday night were sent to KBTX after the user's account was deleted. In each post, the user made specific threats to kill two members of the A&M team.

"The persons threatened declined to pursue charges," said Alapo.

