A&M police looking for men possibly linked to break-in of coach's vehicle

Texas A&M University police are looking for a pair of men who may be linked to the burglary of a coach's vehicle.

Police said Wednesday someone broke into men's basketball coach Buzz Williams's vehicle outside Reed Arena. They did not say when exactly it happened.

A credit card belonging to Williams was used in College Station to purchase several items and gift cards. One of the suspects was seen entering a store on Tuesday, January 7.

Police said some of the gift cards were used days later in Kansas City during the Texans and Chiefs game on January 12.

Click here to see surveillance video of the men.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to contact Det. Van Dresar at (979) 845-8897 or todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.