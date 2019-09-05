A&M policy expert: Congressional District 17 could be in play for Democrats

Rep. Bill Flores, the incumbent Republican, isn't running for re-election in District 17. Could a Democrat win instead?

Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute Director Kirby Goidel says it's a possibility.

"But likely, if it flips in 2020, it would flip back to the Republicans in 2022," said Goidel, noting that District 17 is a strongly red district.

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrat Rick Kennedy ran against Rep. Flores. Kennedy received no support from the DNC, but he's running again this year, and Goidel says a lack of incumbent changes things.

"I would hope they give this race some notice," said Goidel. "And then if the polling shows it's competitive, it may receive even more."

For the full interview with Goidel, see the video player above.

