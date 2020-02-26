A&M policy expert: Democratic debate breakdown and primary predictions

Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate seemed to a free-for-all full of candidates desperate to be heard by voters.

At least that how’s Kirby Goidel, director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute, describes it.

“The candidates know they need their time at this point,” said Goidel of many campaigns that are on the precipice of demise.

On First News at Four, Goidel discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s attacks on Sen. Bernie Sanders, many candidates attacks on former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and each candidate’s attempt to position himself or herself as the best choice to beat Pres. Donald Trump in November.

Did it work? Texans will decide along with several other states on Super Tuesday, Mar. 3. Early voting is happening through Friday, Feb. 28.

The full conversation with Goidel is in the video player above.

