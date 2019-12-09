A&M policy expert discusses open partisanship in impeachment proceedings

The impeachment proceedings continue on, this time as Congress works to write the official articles of impeachment to be brought against President Donald Trump.

The phase in which evidence is presented is over, and now, Republican and Democratic counsel are sparring over the validity of the inquiry.

“What Republicans are doing…is mucking up the process, raising procedural objections and saying the process isn’t fair, making it look really bad,” said Kirby Goidel, director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute. “And it’s working.”

The White House declined involvement in this stage of the proceedings, saying that the president will wait until the Senate trial instead.

Still, this portion of the impeachment proceedings is eventful, if only because the proverbial partisan claws are allowed to come out.

“It’s way more contested because the people on the judiciary committee are way more partisan and way more comfortable being very publicly partisan,” said Goidel.

For the full conversation with Goidel, see the video player above.

