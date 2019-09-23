A&M policy expert discusses call, allegations about Pres. Trump, Ukraine

Republicans are calling for an investigation of former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden while Democrats are renewing calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The controversy stems from a phone call between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine, in which the president says he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden, but did not “pressure” them.

Kirby Goidel is the director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute. He joined First News at Four to discuss the situation. See the video player above for the full conversation.

