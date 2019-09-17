A&M political economist: Saudi oil attack could be the catalyst to U.S. recession

The Federal Reserve is expected to drop interest rates to 1.75-2 percent. The trade war with China rages on as tariffs affect prices of U.S. goods. An attack on Saudi oil production facilities is set to increase gas prices in the U.S.

Raymond Robertson is a political economist with the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service. He joined First News at Four to explain how all of these factors might lead to a recession in the United States.

