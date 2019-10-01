A&M political economist discusses court blows to Trump Administration immigration policies

The Trump Administration has seen some recent setbacks in federal court.

In one case, a federal judge stopped some new rules that could have allowed government officials to detain migrant children and their parents for an indefinite amount of time.

In another case, a judge stopped immigration officials from only using flawed information to target immigrants.

A third judge ruled to stop the administration from giving permission to let officers deport migrants before they could speak to a judge.

Raymond Robertson is a political economist at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service. He joined First News at Four to discuss these cases and where the Trump Administration goes from here.

