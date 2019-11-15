A&M political scientist discusses impeachment hearings so far

Public testimony has begun and is continuing quickly.

Shealah Craighead / The White House

The impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump are in full swing, and the president himself is making some unprecedented moves during the process.

Paul Kellstedt, professor of political science at Texas A&M University, sat down on First News at Four to discuss what Congress and the American people are learning from these public hearings.

See the video player above for the full conversation.