Texas A&M provides housing guidance in response to COVID-19

Texas A&M University has issued urgent housing guidance regarding on-campus housing.

The university is allowing students to remain in on-campus housing if a shelter-in-place order is issued for the College Station and/or Galveston campuses.

Students are also given a choice to utilize an Express Check-Out option. this will allow an orderly to move their belongings and coordinate with Residence life to pick them up at some point in the semester.

At this time the Texas A&M system is reviewing dining and housing credit or refund options and will provide guidance in the future.

Read the official guidance below.

March 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m. CDT

Students,

Yesterday, Governor Abbott held a news conference to brief on measures that he and other state leaders are taking to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including not leaving home unless necessary. He did not order a state-wide shelter in place of residence to allow counties the option to do so on a county-by-county basis.

Given that Dallas and McLennan Counties have announced their own shelter in place of residence orders, and others may follow suit very soon, all students may want to consider returning to their family home residences. For those in need of housing, you may remain in on-campus housing and should be prepared to shelter in place if the order follows for our College Station and/or Galveston campuses. We will, of course, continue dining take-out, medical and other essential services, and academic affairs support has already moved online.

On-campus students choosing to depart may utilize an “Express Check-Out” option with Residence Life to allow for an orderly move of belongings. Students who have been dwelling in their family homes but retained on-campus housing and wish to check out may also coordinate with Residence Life on arranging to pick up their belongings at some point this semester.

The Texas A&M System is reviewing dining and housing credit or refund options and will provide guidance in the very near future.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we do all we can to support Aggies, especially those who may not have other housing and dining options.

Sincerely,

Michael K. Young

President