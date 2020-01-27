A&M public policy expert on Bolton allegations, impeachment trial

As the defense continues its arguments against President Donald Trump’s impeachment, a potential blow to the Republicans’ case: Former National Security Advisor John Bolton reportedly says he was aware of and involved in the negotiation of a quid pro quo between the U.S. and Ukraine.

“For [Republicans], it’s not a worst-case scenario, but it’s a pretty bad scenario,” said Goidel, and whether or not witnesses like Bolton will be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial, “it certainly makes it look like there is more credibility to the claims that there was a quid pro quo.”

Goidel says this is the first shift in the case that makes Pres. Trump removal from office a possibility at all—albeit a small and distant one.

“Really I think this could open the door to many more witnesses, including the Bidens,” said Goidel.

For the full conversation with Goidel, see the video player above.

