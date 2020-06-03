A&M public policy scholar: Pres. Trump just took care of Democrats’ mobilization problem

Pres. Donald Trump is facing backlash after reports that his team used tear gas to remove protesters and then stage a photo op with a Bible for the president in front of a Washington, D.C. church. Furthermore, his own Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, denounced the president’s plan to use active duty troops in protester response.

President Donald Trump holds up a Bible in front of St. John's Church across from the White House. (MSNBC)

“For a president we often ask, ‘Has he gone too far? Has he crossed the line?’” said Kirby Goidel, director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute and professor of political communication. “It looks like in this case, maybe he actually finally crossed the line that even many Republicans find difficult to defend.”

Goidel says the silence from many Republican politicians and voters has made the most noise: usually, supporters will rush to the president’s defense. However, he says it is difficult to get a read, at this point, of how it will affect his base in November.

“I don’t have a good idea how his base is responding right now; he tends to be really flat in terms of his approval rating, which hasn’t moved much regardless of what is going on in terms of the broader context,” said Goidel. “However, this is the type of event and type of disorder that has the potential to do it and especially to the extent that he gets criticism in the Republican party.”

Unsurprisingly, it is a different story with Democratic voters. Goidel muses that Pres. Trump’s response to the racial protests could reinvigorate otherwise uninspired voters.

“I don’t see how anyone could say, ‘We were concerned about George Floyd; we were concerned about the protests; we’re concerned about the direction of the country—but we’re not going to vote because we don’t really like [former Vice President and likely Democratic nominee Joe] Biden,” said Goidel. “I think Trump just took care of the mobilization problem for Democrats.”

Polling backs up that prediction, Goidel says.

“The people who didn’t like [2016 Democratic nominee] Hillary Clinton and didn’t like Donald Trump ended up voting for Donald trump,” said Goidel. “Now, by overwhelming margins, Biden is winning among that group. If you don’t like them both, you’re still leaning heavily toward Biden.”

For the full conversation, see the video player above.