Texas A&M rhetoric researcher discusses El Paso shooting

Protestors and politicians, including Democratic presidential candidate and El Paso native Beto O'Rourke, have said the El Paso shooter was "inspired" by President Donald Trump's "anti-immigrant rhetoric."

Jennifer Mercieca is a researcher and associate professor of communication at Texas A&M University. She has written extensively on rhetoric and its place in American politics, and she is a historian of American political discourse, especially discourses about citizenship, democracy, and the presidency.

Mercieca joined First News at Four to discuss President Trump's rhetoric before and after the mass shooting in El Paso. See the video player above for the full conversation. For more of Mercieca's work, see the Related Links.