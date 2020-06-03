A&M study: Energy usage amid COVID-19 social distancing tied to economic success

Due to social distancing protocols and many Americans working from home, there has been a significant change in electricity consumption.

Experts at Texas A&M University are using the opportunity to study the relationship between energy consumption and a number of other topics through a project called "The Coronavirus Disease-Electricity Market Data Aggregation".

The leading researcher involved with the project is Dr. Le Xie, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, and assistant director of energy digitization of the Texas A&M Energy Institute.

"Electricity consumption is a very strong indicator of economic health," Xie says "oftentimes it's a much earlier indicator than other market gauges.

Xie says despite a large portion of the workforce currently working from home, electricity usage is down. He says that mostly happens at nighttime. His source is hard to argue with.

"NASA actually has satellite imaging data," Xie explains, "that capture the nighttime activities. We were actually shocked to see that the city of New York, their nighttime brightness, which is a good indicator for human activities, actually went down 40%."

He says it would have been impossible to quantify that to a real effect on the power grid, economy, and healthcare industry without the compilation of information generated by the project.

The project is a first-of-its-kind cross-domain, open access data hub which means you can take a look at the data yourself.

Click here to access the information.

