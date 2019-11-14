A&M suspends basketball player following arrest

Texas A&M University basketball player TJ Starks has been suspended indefinitely following a drug arrest by College Station police.

The team announced the suspension Thursday following the 21-year-old's arrest.

According to a probable cause report, Tahjon Komar Starks was stopped around midnight by an officer after he made an illegal wide right turn at Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road.

Police said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When officers asked Starks if there was marijuana in the vehicle, he denied it.

Police searched the vehicle and found three baggies of marijuana weighing a total of two grams.

Starks was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and was released on a $2,000 bond.