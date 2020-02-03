A&M technology could be used to aid in nationwide surgical gown shortage

Surgeries across the nation are being canceled due to a surgical gown shortage.

Cardinal Health, the major supplier of surgical gowns, was concerned some of their products being manufactured in China were not properly sterilized, causing a massive recall.

Director of The National Center for Electron Beam Research at Texas A&M University, Suresh Pillai, is aware of the regulations put on medical products because he deals with it every day.

"There are rules and procedures in place to sterilize most materials going into hospital surgical rooms," said Pillai.

Pillai said their eBeam sterilizes medical products.

"One of the items that need to be sterilized are surgical gowns," said Pillai.

Cardinal Health announced that 9.1 million surgical gowns were recalled after a majority of them were sent out to hospitals.

The company had a manufacturer in China that was using factories that were not registered with the FDA, meaning millions of gowns could be contaminated.

"This causes a lot of disruption," said Pillai.

Thousands of hospitals were affected, including CHI St, Joseph Health.

Officials tell me the recall has not had a negative impact on their operations.

Pillai said companies rely on oversees manufacturing and sterilization because of cost.

"Having this capacity in the United States could make it a more controlled supply chain," said Pillai.

It could also prevent recalls like this one.

KBTX also reached out to Baylor Scott & White, but we have not heard back on whether or not they are impacted by the recall.