Texas A&M hosting workshop for people interested in National Parks

For 100 years, some of the country's most beautiful landscapes have recognized as National Parks and now, students and park professionals are looking ahead to the next 100 years.

The Department of Recreation Park & Tourism Sciences at Texas A&M is hosting a workshop called "Managing Our National Parks: The Next 100 Years."

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19 with presentations for students about career opportunities in the National Park Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The main event is a 3:30 p.m. presentation by a panel of distinguished National Park Service professionals including a former director, superintendents, and chief rangers. A reception will follow offering attendees an opportunity to interact with presenters.

The workshop is free and open to the public. It will be held in the AgriLife Center.