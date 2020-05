The San Antonio Police Department has issued an amber alert for two-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez who went missing Friday morning.

Police believe she may be with 49-year-old Sherry Lee McGill who is driving a black, 2012 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate number of KTR2989.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police.

Police believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.