AMC, Regal closing all U.S. locations amid coronavirus outbreak

AMC Theatres is closing all of its U.S. locations for at least six to 12 weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC is the largest chain in the country with roughly 630 locations and 11,000 screens.

It made its announcement Monday night hours after announcing it would remain open, but only allow 50 people per movie screening.

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in the country, will also close all of its theaters in the US starting March 17th.

The theaters will remain closed until further notice.