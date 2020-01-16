ANTENNA VIEWERS: Make a Plan to Rescan

On Monday, February 10, 2020, KBTX is making a change to our transmitter signal. This change will affect anyone who receives KBTX's signal with a TV antenna.

If you receive KBTX, CW8 Aggieland and Telemundo over the air using an antenna, you will be required to re-scan your TV's channel receiver in order to find us.

You WILL NOT be required to re-scan UNTIL the date of the upgrade – Monday, February 10, 2020.

Anyone receiving KBTX, CW8 Aggieland and Telemundo on an antenna WILL lose the signal to KBTX News, and all your favorite CBS, CW and Telemundo programming on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, until this simple re-scan is performed.

If you receive KBTX, CW8 Aggieland and Telemundo on cable or satellite, you will NOT be affected.

Click here to learn how to Perform a Channel Scan

KBTX Over-the-Air Line-Up

CBS - 3.1 (Network Info: CBS.com)

CW - 3.2 (Network Info: CWTV.com)

Telemundo - 3.3 (Network Info: Telemundo.com)

Links are also available in the related links section.