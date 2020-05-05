Hair, nail and tanning salons can reopen Friday; gyms on May 18

In a press conference held Tuesday in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott said hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and tanning salons would be allowed to reopen beginning Friday, May 8.

Customers and employees should wear masks if possible, should remain six feet from other customers, and walk-in customers should try to remain outside in the car. Each barber or stylist is only allowed to serve one customer at a time.

Abbott also announced that gyms could reopen on Monday, May 18, provided they operate at 25% of their capacity. Showers and locker rooms will remain closed and clients must wear gloves when working out. Equipment must be disinfected after it is used.

“We know that as we begin reopening, there could be flare-ups… I want you to know, we are ready for that,” said Gov. Abbott.

Abbott said it's still too soon to open bars, but asked owners to share best practices so they can begin working on guidelines for reopening.

The governor also clarified that earlier rules surrounding church services applied to funerals, burials memorial services and weddings. Those rules include seating in alternating rows with six feet of separation between families or households.

Gov. Abbott rolled out the first stage of his plan to reopen Texas, including retail and restaurants operating at 25% of their capacity, last week.