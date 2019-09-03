About 25,000 pounds of raw beef recalled

Approximately 24,428 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The government agency deemed the recall raw beef products by American Beef Packers, Inc., of “unfit for human consumption” after a sample was taken from a carcass that had been set aside by the USDA for testing. The beef was further processed and distributed among the meat products before the test results came back.

The products, which included boneless beef, ribeye, sirloins and tenderlions, were produced and packaged by the Chino, Calif., based company on Aug. 21 and shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon. It is unclear where they went after that.

The beef bears the establishment number EST. 34741 inside the USDA mark of inspection. A full list of products under the recall can be found on the recall news release.

There have been no sicknesses associated with the product, but the USDA still urges the public to throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.

Contact your healthcare provider if you feel you’ve had an adverse reaction from consumption of these products.

