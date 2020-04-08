Abuelo's restaurant closing permanently after COVID-19 restrictions

Abuelo's restaurant in College Station is closing permanently.

KBTX confirmed the information from the restaurant Wednesday morning. They cited recent state restrictions as the reason. In a statement, they said the decision to close didn't come lightly.

"We appreciate the many contributions both our employees and patrons have made to helping Abuelo’s become a College Station staple," said the statement.

Restaurant officials said they have shared this information with their employees, and provided information packages on alternate employment and procedures to obtain unemployment insurance.