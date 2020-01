At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, an accident occurred at Boonville Road and University Drive in Bryan.

According to police, a Jeep was traveling west on Boonville Road when it failed to stop and turned into the path of a Hyundai traveling east.

The driver of the Jeep was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.

No injuries were reported by Bryan Police.