One person in critical condition after accident near campus

An accident at the intersection of Wellborn Road and Joe Routt Boulevard left one individual in critical condition.

At around noon on Wednesday, a car heading northbound on Wellborn Road ran a red light at the intersection at Joe Routt Boulevard. The car collided into an ATV heading westbound.

The two occupants of the ATV were ejected. The driver of the car and ATV have non-incapacitating injuries. The passenger of the ATV is currently in critical condition.

The driver has been issued a citation for disregarding the red light.