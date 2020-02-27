Accused drunk driver released on bond after crash

An accused drunk driver has been released on bond after a crash in Bryan.

According to police, it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night on Woodson Drive near College Main Street in a residential area. Police say the driver, Drew David Price, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but was not seriously hurt.

Price was later booked into the Brazos County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to online records, Price was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.