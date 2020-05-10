Suspect reported fake shooting after attacking jogger on University Drive

A Houston man arrested and charged with aggravated robbery Saturday made a fake report after trying to get away from officers.

Reports say when police located the suspect, Demontreyon Jackson, 18, he took off running towards an apartment complex on 1500 block of Northpoint Lane near Texas Avenue and University Drive.

CSPD says Jackson jumped over a wooden fence and into a stairwell of building #6. Officers surrounded the location and waited for a police K9 unit to arrive.

While waiting for the K9 unit, dispatch received an anonymous call about a male firing a gun on the other side of the same complex.

Officers on scene never heard gunfire and believed it was Jackson making the false report to trick officers into leaving the area.

Jackson was later found in building #6 and arrested for evading and fail to ID. Officers found the phone Jackson used to call dispatch and make the false report. He’s charged with false report.

Jackson was also charged with aggravated robbery for trying to take the jogger's wedding ring. He dropped a gun during the struggle. Police say it turned out to be an airsoft gun.

He is in jail on an $11,000 bond.

