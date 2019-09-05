Standoff reported outside local gas station

College Station police are engaged in a standoff with a person inside a stolen vehicle outside a gas station along Highway 6.

Around 7:35 p.m. an officer spotted the vehicle reported stolen out of Hays County and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Valero/Circle K store on Rock Prairie Road near Highway 6.

A spokesman for the police department says the suspect has refused to exit the vehicle.

"Officers are working the incident as a barricaded suspect. The public is asked to avoid the area until the incident is resolved," said Officer Tristen Lopez.

