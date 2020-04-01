Active weather setup: Strong storms possible Friday

While we bask in the beautiful weather Wednesday, high clouds overhead tell us the weather will be changing quickly!

First things first: wind switches around to the southeast today as high pressure moves out, and gulf moisture seeps back in. A series of disturbances brought in by the jet stream will provide some lift to that moisture, giving us a daily chance for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms.

Our first severe possibly comes Friday. A weak cold front should be enough to create a line of storms starting in central Texas and moving toward the Brazos Valley by the late afternoon and early evening.

The main threats will be strong wind and heavy rain. While we can’t rule it out this far out, tornadic activity and even hail look pretty unlikely.

This front may push through the entire area, giving us a quick dose of cooler air Saturday, but lingering showers off/on throughout the weekend will keep it feeling humid and gray.

1-3" widespread looks likely before we turn the page to next week, so we may need to monitor a minor flooding threat before this pattern shifts, perhaps mid/late next week.