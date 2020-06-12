Actress Salma Hayek raising awareness about missing Fort Hood soldier

Actress Salma Hayek on Thursday shared a photo of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen on her Instagram account.

The actress shared the hashtags #FindVanessaGuillen and #VanessaGuillen.

Hayek’s photo of Guillen included the message “bring her back” in both English and Spanish.

Pfc Guillen, 20, went missing on post on April 22, 2020.

Authorities said she was last seen at 1 p.m. that day in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Her car keys, room key, ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

At one point, more than 500 soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Division searched daily on foot in training areas, barracks and across the post.